Board Exams 2021: Check out Class 10, 12 exam schedule of UP Board and CBSE Board 

The date sheets of Class 10 and 12 exams for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and various state boards have been released by the concerned authorities.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had announced the exam schedule of the CBSE Board in the first week of February, while Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma announced the UP Board exam schedule on Wednesday (February 10).

Details of CBSE Board Class 10, 12 exam schedules:

For class 10 students, the CBSE Board exams will begin on May 4 and will end on June 7. For class 12 students, the Board exams will commence from May 4 and continue till June 11. Class 12 exams will be conducted in two shifts.

The practical exams of various subjects will be conducted by schools starting from March 1. The final results of the exams are expected to be out by July 15.

The date sheet of CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams are available on www.cbse.gov.in.

Details of UP Board Class 10, 12 exam schedules:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has said the Class 10 and 12 Board exams 2021 will begin on April 24, 2021. For Class 10 students, the exams would end on May 10, while the same for Class 12 students will end on May 12.

The UP Board Exams for both class 10 and class 12 would be conducted in two shifts. The first shift would start from 8 am and go on till 11.15 am, while the second shift would be conducted between 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

The first phase of practical exams started on February 3 and would conclude on February 12, while the second phase will be held between February 13 and 22.

The date sheet of UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams are available on upmsp.edu.in.

