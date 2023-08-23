trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652646
NewsIndia
BOARD EXAMS

Board Exams Now Twice A Year, Students Can Retain Best Score: Education Ministry's New Curriculum Framework

In order to make the board exams 'easier' from the current 'high stakes' practice, the examination will assess the understanding and achievement of competencies rather than months of coaching and memorisation.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 03:13 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Board Exams Now Twice A Year, Students Can Retain Best Score: Education Ministry's New Curriculum Framework File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Board examinations will be conducted twice a year with students having the option to retain the best score, while class 11 and 12 students will have to study two languages instead of one, according to the Ministry of Education's new curriculum framework.

According to ministry officials, the curriculum, as per the New Education Policy (NEP), is ready and textbooks will be developed on its basis for the 2024 academic session.

"In classes 11 and 12, students will have to study two languages and one of them has to be an Indian language," the final NCF (National Curriculum Framework) document accessed by the news agency PTI said.


In order to make the board exams 'easier' from the current 'high stakes' practice, the examination will assess the understanding and achievement of competencies rather than months of coaching and memorisation.

"Board exams will be offered at least twice a year to ensure students have enough time and opportunity to perform well. Students can then appear for a board exam in subjects they have completed and feel ready for. They will also be allowed to retain the best score," it said.

The choice of subjects in classes 11 and 12 will not be restricted to streams such as Arts, Science and Commerce to get flexibility to choose.

"In due course of time, school boards are to develop capacities to offer 'on demand' exams in due course of time. Besides board exam test developers and evaluators will have to go through university-certified courses before taking up this work," it said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train