BOB Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 300 posts of SRM, Group Sales Head and others at bankofbaroda.in- Check eligibility, application fee and other details here

BOB Recruitment 2022: Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofbaroda.in till October 20, scroll down for more details.

Oct 02, 2022

BOB Recruitment 2022: Bank of Baroda has invited online applications for the positions of Senior Relationship Manager, E-Wealth Relationship Manager, Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head), and Operations Head-Wealth. Candidates can apply online at www.bankofbaroda.in .

BOB Jobs 2022: Important Dates

  • The application process started on 30th September.
  • The last date for submission of the application is 20th October.

BOB Vacancies 2022: Eligibility Criteria

  • Senior Relationship Manager: 24 years to 40 years.
  • E-Wealth Relationship Manager: 23 years to 35 years.
  • Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head): 31 years to 45 years.
  • Operations Head-Wealth: 35 years to 50 years.

Senior Relationship Manager: A degree (graduate degree) in any field from a university approved by the Indian government, government agencies, or the AICTE

E-Wealth Relationship Manager: A degree (graduation) in any discipline from a university recognized by the Indian government, government agencies, or the AICTE.

Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head): A degree (graduation) in any discipline from a university recognized by the Government of India, government entities, or the AICTE

Operations Head-Wealth: Graduate of a university or other organisation with government recognition. Candidates with an MBA or a comparable degree from reputable colleges will be given preference.

BOB Recruitment 2022; download the official notice here

BOB Jobs 2022: Application Fees

Application and notification fees (Non-refundable) Candidates for SC, ST, PWD, and women must pay Rs 100 (Intimation charges only - Non-Refundable) in addition to the applicable GST and transaction fees, while general and OBC candidates must pay Rs 600. (plus applicable GST & transaction charges).

BOB Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in
  • On the homepage, click on “Current Opportunities”
  • Click on “Apply Now” under the desired posts
  • Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit the form
  • Take a printout for future reference

 

 

