Coal mine

Bodies of 3 people trapped in coal mine in Asansol recovered by NDRF

The incident occurred on October 13 when four people allegedly tried to dig the mine illegally, during which three of them got trapped inside it.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

New Delhi: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Friday recovered the bodies of three persons who got trapped in a coal mine in Asansol's Kulti area earlier this week.

The body of one person was recovered on Thursday night while the bodies of the remaining two were recovered this morning.

The incident occurred on October 13 when four people allegedly tried to dig the mine illegally, during which three of them got trapped inside it.

The coal mine reportedly consists of poisonous methane gas inside and trapped persons lost consciousness due to its effect.

The entrance of the mine is narrow so Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) was trying to widen the entrance to rescue them. 

(With ANI inputs)

Coal mineAsansolNDRF
