Bois Locker Room: Former member divulges details, says group was formed for fun

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Wednesday (May 6) arrested a young man who is admin of Instagram chat group "Bois Locker Room" wherein photos of underage girls shared and they were objectified. Police said the 18-year-old admin of the group appeared for his class 12 board examinations this year.

The juveniles, however, are being quizzed at their home in the presence of their parents and members of NGOs.

One Harish Khan, former member of the group and the whistleblower, spoke to Zee Media. He said, "There were more than 20 boys in the group in the group. One of the boys once saw a pornographic photo of a girl in the group, he then sent the screenshots to me and also to girl."

"Since that boy is my friend, I thought to make effort to inform the girls what is happening. I created a group on Instagram and added the girls, who were victims, through their ID. I managed to add 10 girls but they were scared and a few of them said that they would never upload their pictures."

"The group received over 100 messages and their obscene comments on the photos of several girls," he said, adding "boys were not familiar with each other and they all were minors."

He denied that there was any ill-motive, rather the group was formed for fun, adding "The girls were supporting each other while sharing their experiences."

Harish said that he left the group as his work was done, but added that he doesn't know how his name was registered in the police complaint.

Earlier on Monday, a juvenile, who was also a group member, was apprehended. Ten members, including minors, of the Instagram group have also been identified, police said, adding that the minor is being quizzed and the devices used to engage in the "offensive and vulgar communication" have also been seized from the group members.

Meanwhile, two advocates have urged Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel to take suo motu cognisance of the incident of "Bois Locker Room". In a letter to Chief Justice Patel, advocates Neela Gokhale and Ilam Paridhi urged him to direct the authorities concerned to register FIRs for the alleged offences.