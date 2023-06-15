Bollywood Diva, Who Quit B-Town And Joined Sundar Pichai's Google Earns In Crores, Once Worked With Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol

Recall the gorgeous diva Mayuri Kango, also known as Mayoori Kango from the 1996 movie Papa Kehte Hain's hit song "Ghar Se Nikalte Hi"? The stunning beauty left the entertainment industry to work for Sundar Pichai's Google India, where she is now making crores. Mayoori has demonstrated that she is a brainy beauty. When director-producer Mahesh Bhatt noticed her and gave her "Papa Kehte Hain," she was in Class 12. Later, she collaborated with Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi on the films "Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet" and "Vamsi," which starred Mahesh Babu, the leading man in Telugu cinema, and his wife Namrata Shirodkar.

Mayuri Kango: Acting Career

She met the director Saeed Akhtar Mirza while visiting her mother in Mumbai, and he offered her the part of the female lead in his 1995 Bollywood film Naseem, which is based on the demolition of the Babri Masjid. She initially turned down the offer since she had to go to her HSC board exams. But later, after talking with the director, she agreed to take on the job.Her performance delighted Mahesh Bhatt, who offered her the main role in his subsequent movie, Papa Kehte Hai (1996). Her acting garnered largely favorable reviews, despite the fact that the movie wasn't a critical or financial success. Later, she appeared in films like Badal (2000), Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet (1999), and Betaabi (1997). She transitioned to television and acted as Karishma Kapoor's daughter in the serials Dollar Bahu (2001) and Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny (2003).

Successful Corporate Career

16 of her films were unable to be released because they performed poorly in theaters. The actress, who had been chosen for IIT Kanpur and was about to enter Bollywood, afterwards made the decision to complete her studies and attend an MBA. She gave up performing in 2003 and then immigrated to the US after being married to NRI Aditya Dhillon. Later on, she enrolled in the MBA in Marketing and Finance program at the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College. Later, between 2004 and 2012, she worked in America. In 2013, she moved back to India and began working as a managing director for a firm called Performix.

She joined Google India in 2019 and was later promoted to Industry Head. She currently works at Google India as the Head of Industry - Agency Partnership. Her transformation from an actress to the head of Google India is amazing and motivating.