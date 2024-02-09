New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra's journey may not have begun in the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, but his ambition was clear. Starting as a model at 18, he quickly rose through the ranks, winning titles like Mr. Gujarat and Gladrags Face of the Year. While modelling provided a platform, acting was his true calling.

Learning the Craft: From Sets to Silver Screen:

Recognizing the value of understanding filmmaking, Sidharth took on the role of an assistant director to Karan Johar in "My Name Is Khan." This immersive experience equipped him with valuable behind-the-scenes knowledge, preparing him for the spotlight.

A Grand Debut and Early Challenges:

His Bollywood debut arrived in 2012 with Karan Johar's "Student of the Year." While commercially successful, the film also brought comparisons to his co-stars, highlighting the pressure faced by newcomers.

Finding His Groove: Experimentation and Acclaim:

Undeterred, Sidharth diversified his portfolio, tackling romantic comedies like "Hasee Toh Phasee," thrillers like "Ek Villain," and dramas like "Kapoor & Sons." These projects showcased his versatility and earned him critical acclaim.

The Turning Point: Embodying a Hero's Legacy:

The biopic "Shershaah" marked a turning point in Sidharth's career. His portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra resonated deeply with audiences, earning him widespread praise and solidifying his position as a leading actor.

Beyond Acting: Expanding Horizons:

Driven by curiosity, Sidharth ventured into production with "Brotherhood," showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit. He also actively uses his platform for social causes, demonstrating his commitment to making a difference.

A Decade in the Making: A Career Still Evolving:

With a decade in the industry, Sidharth remains grounded yet ambitious. He continues to challenge himself with diverse roles, proving his dedication to his craft.