Bomb hurled at BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar’s vehicle while returning after watching 'The Kashmir Files'

A bomb was hurled at the vehicle of Jagannath Sarkar, BJP MP from Ranaghat, West Bengal, when he was returning after watching 'The Kashmir Files' from Kalyani in the Nadia district.

The incident took place on AIIMS Road near Simultalla under Haringhata police station. The ruling Trinamool Congress is alleged to be behind this incident.

'The Kashmir Files', which is in news these days, depicts the atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also praised this film, and it has been made tax-free in many states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. However, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has clearly said that the film will not be made tax-free in the state.

The film, featuring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, has entered the 100-crore club.