Bomb hurled, shots fired outside BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in North 24 Parganas

Unidentified miscreants on Wednesday night allegedly hurled bombs outside the residence of Arjun Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Barrackpore, in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The miscreants also fired shots outside his residence.

Several country-made bombs were hurled outside his residence at Mazdoor Bhawan in Barrackpore. Around 9 pm two bombs were aimed at his house. Following the incident, a huge number of police officials have been deployed at the spot. Barrackpore City Police Commissioner Manoj Verma took rounds in the area and around Singh's house. Tension has gripped the area.

Earlier in June, two people were killed and 11 others injured after clashes broke out between two groups suspected to be affiliated to the TMC and the BJP in Bhatpara area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Tension has risen in the area ever since Lok Sabha member from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, crossed over to the BJP from the TMC.