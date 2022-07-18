NewsIndia
BENGALURU SCHOOL

Bomb scare at Bengaluru's National Hill View Public School, premises evacuated

The National Hill View Public School owned by KPCC president DK Shivakumar received a bomb threat message. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

Trending Photos

Bomb scare at Bengaluru's National Hill View Public School, premises evacuated

New Delhi: Another school in Bengaluru received a bomb threat on Monday (July 18, 2022). The threat was sent on National Hill View Public School’s email ID, which is locatted in Rajarajeshwarinagar in South Bengaluru. The email was sent to the official ID of the school, which claimed that an explosive device had been planted on the premises of the private school. 

The National Hill View Public School owned by KPCC president DK Shivakumar received a bomb threat message. The school management sent the children home in the morning after the email threat came to light. 

The police rushed to the spot as soon as they came to know about the threat mail. In the wake of the bomb threat, a bomb disposal squad, dog squad and police came and checked the place.

Bengaluru schoolBengaluru bomb threatSchool bomb scareKPCC president DK Shivakumar

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022