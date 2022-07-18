Bomb scare at Bengaluru's National Hill View Public School, premises evacuated

New Delhi: Another school in Bengaluru received a bomb threat on Monday (July 18, 2022). The threat was sent on National Hill View Public School’s email ID, which is locatted in Rajarajeshwarinagar in South Bengaluru. The email was sent to the official ID of the school, which claimed that an explosive device had been planted on the premises of the private school.

The National Hill View Public School owned by KPCC president DK Shivakumar received a bomb threat message. The school management sent the children home in the morning after the email threat came to light.

The police rushed to the spot as soon as they came to know about the threat mail. In the wake of the bomb threat, a bomb disposal squad, dog squad and police came and checked the place.