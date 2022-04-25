हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bomb scare: Old rusted grenade found in South West Delhi, disposal squad sent

The police have cordoned off the area where the rusted grenade was found and all precautionary measures are being taken, as per ANI.

Bomb scare: Old rusted grenade found in South West Delhi, disposal squad sent
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Delhi police on Monday (April 26) evening recovered an old and rusted grenade recovered from the Mohammadpur area of South West district and local police along with Bomb Disposal Squad were sent to the spot, reported ANI. 

"Delhi Police have received a call regarding an unidentified bag being found in Mohammadpur area of South West Delhi. Local police and Bomb Disposal Squad have reached the spot," ANI quoted Delhi police.

"In view of sighting of an object, suspected to be an old, corroded, incendiary object, the place of sighting has been cordoned off and necessary precautionary measures are being taken, " DCP South West told ANI.

 

