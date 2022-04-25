Bomb scare: Old rusted grenade found in South West Delhi, disposal squad sent

New Delhi: Delhi police on Monday (April 26) evening recovered an old and rusted grenade recovered from the Mohammadpur area of South West district and local police along with Bomb Disposal Squad were sent to the spot, reported ANI.

"Delhi Police have received a call regarding an unidentified bag being found in Mohammadpur area of South West Delhi. Local police and Bomb Disposal Squad have reached the spot," ANI quoted Delhi police.

#WATCH | Police and Bomb Disposal Squad at the spot after Delhi Police received a call regarding an unidentified bag in Mohammadpur area of South West Delhi, this evening: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/RQtyks1NNl — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

"In view of sighting of an object, suspected to be an old, corroded, incendiary object, the place of sighting has been cordoned off and necessary precautionary measures are being taken, " DCP South West told ANI.

