Bomb threat call in Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani School, case registered

The caller claimed to have planted a time bomb at the school. After this, the caller disconnected, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 11:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Dhirubhai Ambani School in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai received a bomb threat call
  • Case was registered against the unknown caller under sections 505 (1) (B) and 506
  • Mumbai Police said it has traced the caller and will arrest the accused soon

Mumbai: The Dhirubhai Ambani School in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai received a bomb threat call, the Mumbai Police said on Wednesday, according to news agency ANI. They stated that the call was received approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. According to Mumbai Police, a complaint has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 505 (1)(B) and 506, and the caller has been located and would be detained soon.

The caller claimed to have planted a time bomb at the school. After this, the caller disconnected. Soon after, the school informed the local police.

Based on the school`s complaint, a case was registered against the unknown caller under sections 505 (1) (B) and 506 of the IPC at BKC police station. Police have started an investigation. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police said it has traced the caller and will arrest the accused soon. In October last year, a threat call was received at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital during which the unknown caller threatened to blow up the hospital and issued death threats to the Ambani family. 

(With inputs from ANI)

