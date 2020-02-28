हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express

Bomb threat on Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express turns out to be hoax

The teams of GRP, UP police, bomb disposal squad carried out intensive checking before confirming that the information was a hoax. 

Bomb threat on Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express turns out to be hoax
Image for representational use only

The Dadri railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida went into a tizzy on Friday (February 28) after receiving a bomb hoax call. 

After getting the tip-off about bombs in the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, CP of Dadri with SHO and a huge cache of police officers reached the spot. A dog squad was pressed into service. The teams of GRP, UP police, bomb disposal squad carried out intensive checking before confirming that the information was a hoax. 

Earlier, someone tweeted that allegedly there were five bombs in the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express. The tweet said: "I want to inform that there are 5 bombs in a train rajdhani(12424) going from new delhi to kanpur central. Please take some action on this quickly. @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyal @DelhiPolice @IRCTCofficial," tweeted Sanjeev Singh Gurjar, a passenger.

Taking immediate action on the above information, the Superintendent of Government Railway Police, Agra, wrote from its official handle, "Regarding the above information, all the senior officers have been made aware that the train is being stopped at the post. GRP Dadri and is being checked with the joint efforts of RPF and GRP," it said in a tweet.

The train was made to halt for one hour at the station. It begins its journey at 4.10 pm from New Delhi and reaches Dibrugarh at 7.00 am the next day.

Tags:
New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani ExpressBomb threat
Next
Story

Breaking News: NIA arrests Pakistan-based JeM terror group's operative involved in Pulwama terror attack

Must Watch

PT44M3S

Taal Thok Ke: Jihadi Group behind delhi violence and Ankit Sharma's Murder