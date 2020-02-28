Bomb threat on Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express turns out to be hoax

The Dadri railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida went into a tizzy on Friday (February 28) after receiving a bomb hoax call.

After getting the tip-off about bombs in the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, CP of Dadri with SHO and a huge cache of police officers reached the spot. A dog squad was pressed into service. The teams of GRP, UP police, bomb disposal squad carried out intensive checking before confirming that the information was a hoax.

Earlier, someone tweeted that allegedly there were five bombs in the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express. The tweet said: "I want to inform that there are 5 bombs in a train rajdhani(12424) going from new delhi to kanpur central. Please take some action on this quickly. @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyal @DelhiPolice @IRCTCofficial," tweeted Sanjeev Singh Gurjar, a passenger.

Taking immediate action on the above information, the Superintendent of Government Railway Police, Agra, wrote from its official handle, "Regarding the above information, all the senior officers have been made aware that the train is being stopped at the post. GRP Dadri and is being checked with the joint efforts of RPF and GRP," it said in a tweet.

The train was made to halt for one hour at the station. It begins its journey at 4.10 pm from New Delhi and reaches Dibrugarh at 7.00 am the next day.