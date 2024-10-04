Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2802362https://zeenews.india.com/india/bombs-thrown-shots-fired-bengal-bjp-leader-arjun-singh-alleges-attack-by-tmc-goons-2802362.html
NewsIndia
WEST BENGAL

'Bombs Thrown, Shots Fired': Bengal BJP Leader Arjun Singh Alleges Attack By TMC Goons

 Arjun Singh said that the police were acting as passive observers while the goons brandished firearms openly in front of them.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 12:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Bombs Thrown, Shots Fired': Bengal BJP Leader Arjun Singh Alleges Attack By TMC Goons

West Bengal BJP leader Arjun Singh on Friday accused that his office-cum-residence, Mazdoor Bhawan was attacked by TMC-protected 'jihadis and goons', who hurled 15 Bombs and fired more than a dozen rounds of bullets. Labelling it as 'Shameful', he said that the West Bengal police has become a stooge of the TMC.

In a post on X, the BJP leader said, "This morning, when everyone was busy in Puja for Navratri, several jehadis and goons under the protection of Namit Singh, an accused in the NIA cases and son of the local TMC Councillor and supervision of the local police attacked my office-cum-residence Mazdoor Bhawan."

 

 

He also stated that the police were acting as passive observers while the goons brandished firearms openly in front of them.

"The local Police played a role of mute spectator as the goons were brandishing the firearms openly in front of the Police. About 15 Bombs were hurled, more than a dozen rounds of bullets were fired by these goons.  The West Bengal police has become a stooge of the TMC. Shamefull," the post read.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is your cake poisoning you?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the agenda behind opposition to Sai's Idol?
DNA Video
DNA: Baba Bageshwar Questions "Hawas Ka Pujari" dialogue
DNA Video
DNA: Sai Baba Statues Removed from 14 Varanasi Temples
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Sharma Family Exposed as Pakistanis in Bengaluru
DNA Video
DNA: BJP Leader's Cow Urine Demand for Garba Entry Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Nasrallah Killed - Who Are People Mourning a Terrorist's Death in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Laddu Case - SC Questions Allegations of Contaminated Ghee
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Mourns Terrorist's Death, Nasrallah's 'Funeral' Sparks Protests
DNA Video
DNA: Special 26 Script Recreated-- Fake SBI Branch in Chhattisgarh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK