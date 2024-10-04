'Bombs Thrown, Shots Fired': Bengal BJP Leader Arjun Singh Alleges Attack By TMC Goons

West Bengal BJP leader Arjun Singh on Friday accused that his office-cum-residence, Mazdoor Bhawan was attacked by TMC-protected 'jihadis and goons', who hurled 15 Bombs and fired more than a dozen rounds of bullets. Labelling it as 'Shameful', he said that the West Bengal police has become a stooge of the TMC.

In a post on X, the BJP leader said, "This morning, when everyone was busy in Puja for Navratri, several jehadis and goons under the protection of Namit Singh, an accused in the NIA cases and son of the local TMC Councillor and supervision of the local police attacked my office-cum-residence Mazdoor Bhawan."

He also stated that the police were acting as passive observers while the goons brandished firearms openly in front of them.

"The local Police played a role of mute spectator as the goons were brandishing the firearms openly in front of the Police. About 15 Bombs were hurled, more than a dozen rounds of bullets were fired by these goons. The West Bengal police has become a stooge of the TMC. Shamefull," the post read.