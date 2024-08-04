BJP Parliamentarians and party leaders recently met in the national capital not for a political purpose but for a mango fest. The nation’s capital, Delhi, witnessed a unique celebration of the king of fruits, mango this week organised by Kanpur BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi. The 17th Bharat Mango Festival at Talkatora Stadium showcased over 300 varieties of mangoes. Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also attended the event. It was one of the iniative of the BJP that can be linked to its growing outreach towards farmers.

The festival saw participation from over 15 Union Ministers, more than a hundred MPs from various parties, and representatives from about 10 countries. Union Minister CR Patil inaugurated the Bharat Mango Festival 2024 and honoured farmers with mementoes. Union Ministers B.L. Verma, S.P. Baghel, Bhagirath Choudhary, Arjun Meghwal, Jayant Choudhary, Ramdas Athawale, Kamlesh Paswan, Token Sahu, Sanjay Seth, Shobha Karandlaje, Rajbhushan Choudhary, Jitin Prasada, Giriraj Singh, and Shantanu Thakur attended the event chaired by Union Minister Giriraj Singh, with Arjun Meghwal presiding over the closing ceremony. Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi ensured that all guests get their share of mango saplings.

Notably, the gifting of mango sapling draws its inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for planting a tree in one’s mother's name to protect the environment.

What is interesting that apart from BJP leaders like Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dushyant Gautam, Jagdambika Pal, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Shashi Tharoor also attended the festival. Additionally, Rajya Sabha member and BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla, film actor Shakti Kapoor, film producer Anurag Malhan, film actress Bhagyashree, and Master Chef Kunal Kapoor were present.

The mango festival was started by Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi 17 years ago. The festival has now become an international event, aimed at promoting various species of Indian mangoes on both national and international levels. Through this initiative, Awasthi is providing substantial support to mango farmers, ensuring they receive the full benefits of their hard work along with access to new technologies, storage, and financial assistance.