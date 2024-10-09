Boost For BJP In Haryana: Independent Ganaur MLA Devender Kadyan Extends Support To Government

Devender Kadyan, the Independent MLA from Ganaur in Haryana, has announced his decision to extend support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Despite running as an independent candidate in the last election, Kadyan stated that his alliance with the ruling party is essential to fulfill the aspirations of Ganaur’s electorate.

All the 36 fraternities of Ganaur have voted for me and their aspirations can be fulfilled only by joining the government. We will support the BJP for the development of Ganaur. Earlier I was in the BJP and all are like my family... I am not joining the party, I will support the government.

Kadyan's Performance

Kadyan, who contested as an independent candidate after parting ways with the BJP shortly before the Haryana Assembly elections, managed to secure a significant victory in the Ganaur constituency. He defeated Congress candidate Kuldip Sharma by a wide margin of 35,209 votes, polling a total of 77,248 votes. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Devender Kaushik lagged far behind, securing only 17,605 votes.

Break with BJP and Independent Campaign

Kadyan’s journey to the Ganaur MLA seat was marked by his dramatic exit from the BJP. Just days before the state elections, he resigned from the party in a live Facebook session, accusing the BJP of compromising democratic norms by selling tickets. Frustrated by the ticket denial, Kadyan decided to contest as an independent candidate, quickly gaining momentum and support in Ganaur.