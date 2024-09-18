One Nation One Election: In a big development towards simultaneous elections, the Union Cabinet today approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal for holding Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in one go and urban body and panchayat polls within 100 days of the parliamentary polls. The recommendations were made in a report of a high-level panel committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind. "In the first phase, Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections will be held and in the second phase, local bodies elections (Gram Panchayat, Block, Zila Panchayat) and urban local bodies (municipality and municipal committees or municipal corporations)," said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Which Opposition Parties Are In Support

While 15 opposition parties have rejected the move, there are many opposition parties who have extended their support to the decision to hold simultaneous polls. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have supported the move.

As per the panel report, other opposition parties in support include Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress of Jagan Mohan Reddy, Biju Janata Dal of Naveen Patnaik, Bharat Rashtra Samithi led by K Chandrashekar Rao, Sukhbir Badal's Shiromani Akali Dal, and Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party.

Opposition Parties Against Simultaneous Polls

The parties who have opposed the idea of 'One Nation, One Election' include Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), CPI, CPIM, Congress, AIUDF, Trinamool Congress, AIMIM, DMK, Naga People's Front, MDMK, VCK and SDPI. The Congress and TMC have termed it a 'cheap stunt'.

"One Nation, One Election is only a BJP issue to divert attention. This is against the Constitution. This is against democracy. This is against federalism. The country will never accept this," said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.