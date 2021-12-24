Booster shots for COVID-19 in India soon? DG-ICMR says THIS

New Delhi: The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is causing a havoc worldwide and even in India, its spreading its tentacles. Noting that the world is witnessing the fourth surge in COVID-19 cases, the government on Friday (December 24) cautioned people against lowering the guard, particulary during year-end festivities.

While several questions have been raised about the vaccine efficacy, experts say Covid jabs continue to remain the best bet. Many countries in Europe and the United States have begun booster shots, and while the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against vaccine inequity, several experts from the western world have said that booster shots improve the immune system's response to the virus.

So what about India? Will Indians soon be able to take booster shots in the country? Dr Balram Bhargava, DG-ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research, on Friday said that deliberations are on. On asked about vaccine booster shots, Dr Bhargava said, "Deliberations are underway, we are reviewing scientific data to formulate a policy."

He further added, "ICMR and DBT (Department of Biotechnology) are working together to culture the virus. We are testing the efficacy of the vaccines against the Omicron variant of COVID-19."

While Omicron scare has gripped India like the rest of the world, Dr Bhargava added that the predominant strain in India remains the Delta variant, including the recently identified clusters. "Therefore, we need to continue with the same strategy of COVID appropriate behaviour and ramping up of vaccination," he said.

India so far has 358 Omicron cases in 17 states and Union Territories. The number of persons recovered is 114, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Friday. The top five states with the highest number of active cases, at the moment, are Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Karnataka, he added. According to Bhushan, 89% of the adult population has received the first dose and 61% of the eligible population has received the second dose of COVID19 vaccines.

