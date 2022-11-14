Born To Shine: Zee Entertainment gives special scholarships to 30 budding artists

New Delhi: To boost the carrer opportunities of artists, the Zee Entertainment in association with Give India felicitated 30 winners of Born to Shine— a special scholarship programme in Mumbai on Sunday (November 13). Girls of age from 5 to 15 years from 8 cities across the country were awarded a scholarship of Rs 4 lakh and mentoring for thirty months. In the last one year, more than 5000 girls associated with the art sector across the country had applied for this scholarship and the winners were selected by a special jury panel after multiple rounds.

Punit Goenka, Managing Director, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Zarina Screwvala (Managing Trustee & Director, Swadesh Foundation), Dr. Bindu Subramaniam (Co-Founder CEO, Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts (SaPa), Samara Mahindra (Founder CEO, CARER), Rupak Mehta (Founder, Brahmanad Cultural Society) constituted the special jury panel.

Zee Born to Shine Scholarship 2022- All about the scholarship programme

Born to Shine scholarship programme is one of its kind in the country as under this girl students are given chance to prove themselves in the field of art and culture unlike many other scholarship programmes which support the academic fields

Born To Shine Scholarship- Eligibility criteria

Girls from all over India under the age of fifteen.

The applicants must have achieved mastery in a particular Indian art form.

Prizes & Rewards of Born To Shine Scholarship 2022

Winners of the Born to Shine Scholarship programme are given a sum of Rs 4 lakh over three years.

The initiative seeks to make a difference by recognising young talent in Indian art forms and providing scholarships to help them shine. The scholarship is a way of empowering girls and attempting to revive Indian art forms.