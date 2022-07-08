NewsIndia
UDDHAV THACKERAY

'Bow and arrow' poll symbol will remain with Sena, asserts Uddhav Thackeray; demands mid-term polls in Maharashtra

Thackeray hit out at the rebel Shiv Sena group for keeping mum when the BJP targeted and "abused" him and his family in the last two-and-a-half years.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 04:24 PM IST

Trending Photos

'Bow and arrow' poll symbol will remain with Sena, asserts Uddhav Thackeray; demands mid-term polls in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Amid a tussle with the rebel faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to claim the party's poll symbol, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday (July 8, 2022) asserted that the 'bow and arrow' symbol will remain with the original party.

He also demanded mid-term elections in Maharashtra, saying that people should be allowed to take a stand on toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him.

Addressing a press conference here, Thackeray said the change of power in the state could have happened with grace and in a dignified manner in 2019 and not with "betrayal" as was done last week.

He was referring to the Sena and BJP's parting of ways after the 2019 Assembly poll results over the issue of rotational chief minister.

Thackeray hit out at the rebel Shiv Sena group for keeping mum when the BJP targeted and "abused" him and his family in the last two-and-a-half years.

"You keep in touch with them and betray your own party like this," he said without naming Shinde.

He said the Supreme Court's verdict to be delivered on July 11 will decide not just the future of shiv sena but also the future of Indian democracy. The apex court is scheduled to give its decision on a petition seeking disqualification of 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

Thackeray said he has consulted constitutional experts, who told him that there can be a split in the legislature party, but the original party stays and cannot be finished.

"The legislature party and original party are two different entities. There should be no confusion over the symbol. Shiv sainiks should rest assured that the bow and arrow symbol will remain with us," he said.

Thackeray also said he would take a decision which candidate to support for the presidential election after consulting the party MPs.

Uddhav ThackerayMaharashtra Chief MinisterEknath ShindeShiv SenaMaharashtraMid-term polls

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Yeh Dil Maange More..' Day to remember Captain Vikram Batra
DNA Video
DNA: Why insult Hindu gods in the name of freedom of expression?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What the full timeline of the Nupur Sharma controversy says?
DNA Video
DNA: How much do you know about PFI?
DNA Video
DNA: VIVO -- Chinese company caught in tax evasion, ED takes big action
DNA Video
DNA: What facilities government has provided in lieu of taxes?
DNA Video
DNA: Are you satisfied with roads full of potholes?