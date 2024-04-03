Boxer Vijender Singh Joins BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024

New Delhi: Boxer and former Congress Vijender Singh leader on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said, "It is like coming back to home." The Olympic medalist's move comes as a big setback to the grand old party as he was its flag bearer in the 2019 LS Polls.

As he joined the saffron party at the party headquarters in Delhi, Singh said he has joined the BJP for the development of the country and to serve the people of the country.

#WATCH | After joining BJP, Boxer Vijender Singh says, "I have joined BJP today for the development of the country and to serve the people..."#LokSabhaElections2024 https://t.co/OCa2lP2gkc pic.twitter.com/vdgCjdGWrz — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

Singh had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from the South Delhi constituency as a Congress candidate. His name was doings the rounds for the last few days as the party's nominee from Mathura, from where actor and incumbent MP Hema Malini is contesting again.

Singh comes from the Jat community, which has political influence in a large number of seats in Haryana, the state he comes from, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.