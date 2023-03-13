Boxx Era: The Ultimate Fitness Studio for Holistic Wellness.

The founders of Boxx Era, Jeeth Sanghvi, and Shivani Dahiya, understand the importance of a well-rounded approach to fitness and wellness. They believe that to achieve optimal health and fitness, it's essential to focus not just on physical training but also on mental and emotional well-being. That's why they've created a unique fitness studio that offers a wide range of services to help clients achieve their goals. At Boxx Era, clients can expect to find a wide range of fitness classes, including boxing, strength training, yoga, and Pilates. The studio also offers one-on-one personal training sessions, allowing clients to work with a personal trainer to create a customized fitness plan that meets their specific needs and goals.

Beyond physical training, BoxxEra also offers mental and emotional well-being services, such as meditation and mindfulness classes. These classes are designed to help clients reduce stress and improve their overall well-being. The studio also offers nutrition counseling and meal planning services, so clients can ensure they're fueling their bodies with the proper nutrients to support their fitness goals.

It's a place created for all those looking for results. The sports-specific training is designed specifically for athletes preparing and pushing them hard and making them more robust and more agile than they ever thought possible. It's a women-owned and women-run studio, and they continue to deliver the most amazing transformations and change the lives of their athletes. Jeeth Sanghvi has worked with A-list celebrities and various sports athletes, including Priyanka Chopra.

In conclusion, Boxx Era is a fitness studio that offers a unique, holistic approach to fitness and wellness. With its wide range of services, including physical training, mental and emotional well-being classes, nutrition counseling, and more, Boxx Era provides everything clients need to achieve optimal health and fitness. The experienced and dedicated team of founders, Jeeth Sanghvi and Shivani Dahiya, will guide and support clients through every fitness journey step online or offline.

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)