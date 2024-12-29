Bhopal: A 10-year-old boy, who fell into a 140-feet borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, was brought out on Sunday after a 16-hour rescue operation and rushed to hospital, officials said.

The boy, Sumit Meena, slipped into the open shaft of the borewell at around 5 pm on Saturday in Pipliya village under Raghogarh assembly segment, located 50 km from the Guna district headquarters.

He was brought out at around 9.30 am on Sunday, the officials said.

The boy was rushed to a hospital in Raghogarh on life support system, Guna Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Sinha told PTI.

Asked whether the child was responsive, the official said doctors would be able to provide information about it.

Rescuers worked through the night and dug a parallel pit to reach the boy via a passage between the pit and borewell, Raghogarh Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh told PTI over phone from the spot.

The boy was trapped at a depth of 39 feet in the borewell, which is around 140-feet deep, Guna Collector Satendra Singh said on Saturday.

The borewell did not strike water, and hence no casing had been put on it, he said.

The NDRF team reached there from Bhopal late Saturday evening and helped in the operation.

The family members of the boy panicked on Saturday evening when they did not see him for a long time.

A search was carried out and then they realised he had fallen into the borewell, a local person said.