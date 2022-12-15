Boy who threw acid at schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka needs to be 'publicly executed': Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday (December 14, 2022) demanded public execution of the person who threw acid on schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka. Gambhir, a Lok Sabha MP from east Delhi, said that a "fear of immeasurable pain" needs to be instilled in those indulging in such crimes.

"Words can't do any justice. We have to instill fear of immeasurable pain in these animals. The boy who threw acid at the school girl needs to be publicly executed by authorities," the cricketer-turned-politician said in a tweet.

Schoolgirl attacked with acid in Delhi's Dwarka battling facial, eye burns

The 17-year-old schoolgirl has suffered eight per cent facial burns and her eyes have also been affected, police said, adding that she has been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital's burn ICU ward and is stable.

Two masked men on a bike flung acid on her minutes after she left her west Delhi home for school on Wednesday.

Three people -- prime accused Sachin Arora and his two friends Harshit Aggarwal (19) and Virender Singh (22) -- have been arrested.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera and the class 12 student could be seen shaking vigorously after the attack that left her with burns to her face.

The teen was with her younger sister when the attack took place at Mohan Garden near Uttam Nagar.

Acid used in attack on Dwarka schoolgirl was bought on Flipkart

Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Sagar Preet Hooda told a press conference that the acid used in the attack was procured through an e-commerce portal and payment was made by Arora through an e-wallet.

In a statement, police said on the basis of technical evidence, it was found that the acid was procured on Flipkart.

Police said prima facie, it appears that nitric acid was used in the attack and that the samples have been sent for forensic examination.

Delhi acid attack victim and prime accused were friends

The Police said that during interrogation, it was learnt that the prime accused and the acid attack victim were friends till September. They, however, then fell out and this led the accused to attack her.

He lived in the girl's neighbourhood.

This cannot be 'tolerated at all': Arvind Kejriwal on Dwarka acid attack

Reacting to the Dwarka incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that these kind of attacks cannot be "tolerated at all".

"The accused should be given the strictest punishment. The safety of every girl child in Delhi is important to us," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Saxena spoke to city Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on the matter and sought a detailed report, including as to how the acid used was procured despite a ban in the city, the handle Raj Niwas Delhi, run by the LG Secretariat, said on Twitter.

The LG also instructed for swift and thorough investigation so as to ensure exemplary punishment to the guilty.

It is notable that the Supreme Court had in 2013 banned the over-the-counter sale of acid at retail outlets following an increase in the number of acid attacks and ordered a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to be paid by state governments to each acid attack victim.

