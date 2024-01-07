New Delhi: The microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday flooded with posts calling out to boycott the Maldives after a sitting Maldives minister made disparaging remarks following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. Following his comments people across the country began posting PM Modi's photos and videos from Lakshadweep visit and urging a boycott of the Maldives stating that Indians should not visit the country where the government is hostile towards them.

Maldives is one of the tourist hot spots thronged by Indians each year however after Mariyam Shiuna's derogatory comments on PM Modi people in India are now urging the public to boycott Maldive and visit Lakshadweep.

Sharing the picture from Lakshadweep, one user on the microblogging site wrote "This is not #Maldives. This beautiful place is from #Lakshadweep. You don't need a passport, visa, or permission to travel to #Lakshadweep. Why do you want to go to a country whose government and people hate you?"

This is not #Maldives.



This beautiful place is from #Lakshadweep.



You don't need a passport, visa, or permission to travel to #Lakshadweep.



Why do you want to go to a country whose government and people hate you?#BoycottMaldives#Maldivians #NarendraModi#Indian pic.twitter.com/baTOCxK7Oc — Subhash Choudhary (@subhash92) January 7, 2024

"Say no to Maldives. Boycott Maldives and explore Lakshadweep the hidden gem of India and help India to become World’s 3rd economy!" wrote another user. "Why should we Indians go to the Maldives when we have Lakshadweep It is more beautiful than the Maldives. Say No To Maldives. #BoycottMaldives" wrote another user.

Why should we Indians go to the Maldives when we have Lakshadweep It is more beautiful than the Maldives.



Say No To Maldives #BoycottMaldives#ExploreIndianIslands | #Lakshadweep pic.twitter.com/XvAsbho1aT — Anurag Jareda (@Anurag_4M) January 7, 2024

More than 7500 hotel bookings have been cancelled in Maldives.



More than 2300 flight tickets have been cancelled.



Maldivians should know that we Indians can destroy their economy.



Lakshadweep & Andaman will beat Maldives in 5 years.#BoycottMaldives pic.twitter.com/7IlWtI7ONi — (@ellyse_kaur) January 6, 2024

Why should we Indians go to the Maldives when we have Lakshadweep It is more beautiful than the Maldives.



There is a list of indian most beautiful Islands below.



Now Say No To Maldives #BoycottMaldives

"Atithi Devo Bhaca"

And#ExploreIndianIslands #Lakshadweep #Maldives pic.twitter.com/ElCQLEJCmo — Abdullah Shoukat (@AbdulahShokat10) January 7, 2024

As per reports, many people have been canceling their flight tickets and hotel bookings as a manifestation of their displeasure towards the Male government's unfriendly actions against India.

The Mohamed Muizzu government, which came to power on "India Out" movement, has displayed a marked anti-India stance since assuming office in November of the previous year, including not renewing the hydrographic agreement. Furthermore, the new Maldives president is set to embark on a visit to China, indicating a deepening engagement between Male and Beijing.

The government led by Mohamed Muizzu, which rose to power amidst the "India Out" movement, has consistently shown a pronounced anti-India stance since taking office in November of the preceding year. This includes the decision not to renew the hydrographic agreement. Additionally, the new Maldives president is scheduled to visit China, suggesting a growing engagement between Male and Beijing.