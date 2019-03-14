BoycottChineseProducts trends on Twitter after China blocks Masood Azhar ban

NEW DELHI: China's move to block the proposal to designate Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a ''global terrorist'' by the United Nations has evoked a sharp response from the Indian users on Twitter who have now given a call for boycotting the Chinese products.

Within hours of China blocking the proposal, #BoycottChineseProducts started trending on Twitter on Thursday and soon became one of the top trends of the day.

It is to be noted that the proposal to designate Masood Azhar as a ''global terrorist'' was moved by France, UK and the US under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

It was brought in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack in which at least 40 CRPF troopers were killed on February 14.

Masood's group JeM had claimed responsibility for the same. In a major disappointment for India, China blocked the bid to designate Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" for the fourth time.

While blocking the move, Beijing said that it was calling for putting the proposal on technical hold as it required more time to inquire about Masood Azhar's terror activities.

The Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee members had 10 working days to raise any objections to the proposal.

The no-objection period deadline ended at 3 PM local time (New York) on Wednesday, (12:30 AM IST Thursday).

Minutes before the deadline expired, China put the proposal on hold.

A Chinese diplomat said that Beijing has asked for "more time to examine" the proposal.

According to the listing rules of the Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee, if no objection is received by the end of the no-objection period, the decision will be deemed adopted.

Responding to the Chinese move, MEA said, ''We are disappointed but efforts to defeat terrorism will continue.''

Indians too responded angrily to the Chinese move and many on Twitter called for a boycott of the Chinese products of India. Indian Twitter users said that boycotting the Chinese goods will deal a major blow to China since India is a huge market.

Here are some of those reactions:-

India - China bilateral trade in 2017 - $84.44 billion. India's exports to China - $16.34 billion. India's imports from China - $68.10 billion. Trade deficit - $51.75 Now it is time to #BoycottChineseProducts to Protest Beijing block on UN action on terror.#BoycottChina — Gourav angral (@gouravangral3) March 14, 2019

My humble request to every Indian. We must retaliate on China for this act. Show your patriotism by boycotting chinese products. Every rupee will saved by this act will be your contribution to nation and tribute to our soldiers.#BoycottChineseProducts — Kamal Kumar (@KumarKamal152) March 13, 2019

I uninstalled #TikTok & I urge every Nationalist Indian to #BoycottChineseProducts for good and teach these Chinese Traitors a lesson for life pic.twitter.com/QVk08F5b3X — रुपेश (@Rajpoot_Roopesh) March 14, 2019

China supporting terrorism again...

Indian JANTA doesn't need more explanation than this to #BoycottChina and #BoycottChineseProducts pic.twitter.com/ZYUaNStXxb — Sanghati dutta (@Sanghati6) March 14, 2019