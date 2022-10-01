BPSC 67th Prelims 2022: Result to be DECLARED on THIS DATE at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check date and time here

BPSC 67th Prelims 2022: The 67th preliminary re-examination conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) was held peacefully in the state on Friday, claimed BPSC officials. More than 6 lakh candidates had registered for taking the re-examination across 1153 exam centres in the state. The exam was held in a single shift from 12 pm to 2 pm. BPSC officials said around 4.75 lakh students took the exam in the state. Prelims result is expected to be out by November 3. The Commission is likely to release provisional BPSC 67th Prelims answer key 2022 shortly and allow candidates to raise objections against the same.

One should use their login credentials to check the BPSC Prelims result 2022 on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The BPSC 67th CCE recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 726 posts.

BPSC 67th Prelims 2022: Here's how to download the result

Visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Find the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result 2022 link.

Click on the result link.

Enter the login credentials - roll number, date of birth, etc.

The BPSC 67th Prelims result 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout of the same for further use.

The selection of candidates will be based on prelims, mains and interview. In BPSC 67th Prelims exam, MCQ-based questions were asked from sections such as General Awareness, Current Affairs, General Study, etc. Candidates who qualify in prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the mains and interview. The Commission will prepare the BPSC 67th final merit list based on the performance in mains and interview.