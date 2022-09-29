BPSC 67th Prelims Exam: BIG UPDATE for September 30 exam- Check latest notification here

Bihar: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notification addressed to candidates who will appear in the 67th Combined Competitive Exam or BPSC 67th CCE re-exam on September 30. A day ahead of exams, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a circular for candidates appearing in the 67th Combined Competitive Exam or BPSC 67th CCE re-exam. The notification asked students to reach their exam centres two hours prior to the commencement of exam, which will be held from 12 to 2 pm

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022: Steps to Download Admit Card

Go to the official website of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Now check the notification bar and tap on the Admit Card tab.

Fill your login credentials, like ID & password and then sign in.

Download your hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

The commission has asked aspirants to go through instructions given on the admit card and OMR sheet and follow those during the examination. Candidates need to fill question booklet series and roll number on spaces provided for it and darken the circles. OMR sheets missing these details may be rejected, BPSC said.

Electronic devices like mobile phone, Bluetooth device, WiFi gadget, electronic pen, pager, smartwatch, etc and other items like whitener, eraser, blade are not allowed inside the exam venue. Candidates found in possession of such items will be subject to legal action, BPSC said.