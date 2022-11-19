topStoriesenglish
BPSC 68th Prelims, 67th Mains notifications OUT at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check complete schedule here

As per the notification, registration for BPSC 68th Prelims exam will be held from November 25 to December 20, 2022, exam will be held on February 12, 2022

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 12:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

BPSC 68th CCE: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published notifications for the 68th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or BPSC 68th Prelims, along with notification for the BPSC 67th Mains examination.  As per the notification, registration for BPSC 68th Prelims exam will be held from November 25 to December 20, 2022. For the 67th Mains exam, candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam can apply from November 21 to December 6.

BPSC 68th CCE: Steps to apply  

Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in.
On the home page, click on the link to register for BPSC 68th Prelims.
Register, and then login to fill the application form.
Submit the form along with documents and exam fee.
Take a printout of the final page.

As per the tentative exam schedule of BPSC, the 68th Prelims exam will be held on February 12, 2022. Earlier, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released result of the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or BPSC 67th CCE Prelims results. The 67th CCE Prelims' result was declared on November 17, according to the BPSC exam timetable. Candidates can check the result online at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. 4.75 lakh students took the exam in the state, according to BPSC authorities.

