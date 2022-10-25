NewsIndia
BPSC AE ANSWER KEY 2022

BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 RELEASED at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Here’s how to download

BPSC AE Answer Key 2022: Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till November 4, 2022, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 03:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

BPSC AE Answer Key 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission released BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 on October 25, 2022. Candidates who took the Assistant Engineering test may access the answer key at bpsc.bih.nic.in, the BPSC's official website. For the disciplines of Civil/Mechanical and Electrical, the solution key has been made available. For all papers, the provisional answer key has been made available.

BPSC Answer Key 2022; download the official notice here

BPSC AE Answer Key 2022: Here’s how to download

To download the papers, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC AE Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

BPSC Answer Key 2022; direct link here

Candidates have until November 4, 2022, to raise objections to the answer key. Send the criticism or recommendation to the Bihar Public Service Commission's Controller of Examinations at 15, Nehru Path, Patna 800001.

