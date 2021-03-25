BPSC announces results for 66th prelim examination 2021, Here’s link to check merit list, cutoff marks

Patna: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the results for the 66th prelims examinations. The candidates can check their results on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The results revealed that over 8997 candidates successfully passed the examinations, out of which 3497 are from general category, 902 from EWS, 1503 from SC, 78 from ST, 1586 from extremely backward class, 1199 from backward class and 232 are from backward class women category.

As per the data released by BPSC over 4,49,450 candidates registered for the examination out of which 2,80,882 candidates appeared in the examination which was held in 35 districts of the state on December 27. Additionally, the commission also held re-examination for the same in Aurangabad district.

Here is the link to check the results.

Check the category-wise cutoff mark here:

Final Answer Key: General Studies (For 27th December exam)- Link

Final Answer Key: General Studies (For 14th Jan exam)- Link

The commission has also released the final answer-key for the prelim examinations, along with the results. The authorities will be announcing the date of the main examination soon. The commission will be filling over 691 posts through 66th joint examination.

These vacancies include Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Home Department of Bihar, District Commander in the Special Branch of the Home Department, Inspectorate of Prisons and Correctional Services, Inspector General in the Home Department, Planning Officer-District Planning Officer, Assistant Commissioner of State Tax in the Commercial Tax Department, Urban Development cum Housing Department, Under Election Officer in the Election Department, Sugarcane Industry Department Officer, Department of Labor Resources, Bihar Probation Service in Home Department, Additional District Transport Officer, City Executive Officer, Supply Inspector in Consumer Protection Department, Block Panchayat Raj Officer in Panchayati Raj Department, Rural Development Officer in Rural Development Department, Revenue officer in Revenue and Land Reforms Department, District Minority Welfare Officer in Department of Minority Welfare.