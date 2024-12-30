'Very Painful...': Tejashwi Yadav Slams Police Crackdown On Protesting BPSC Aspirants In Patna

Patna : RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the lathi charge on BPSC aspirants protesting in Patna. The aspirants are demanding a re-examination of the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) prelims held on December 13. On Sunday, cops used water cannons and mild force to disperse the protesters in Gandhi Maidan, Patna. The incident has drawn sharp reactions from opposition leaders.

The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister released a video statement saying, "It is very painful how BPSC aspirants were beaten up by the police. Many people are badly injured in this... We condemn this. The visuals that have surfaced are painful. I am a youth, and I can understand their situation. Firstly, people were protesting against normalisation..."

He said his party raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha and brought it to the government's notice. "We raised this issue in the Vidhan Sabha too on November 28. We wrote a letter to the CM but didn't get any answer," Yadav said. "Later on, BPSC clarified that normalization should not have happened. Why didn't they clear this earlier?"

RJD leader also questioned the cancellation of the exam at only one center. "On December 15-16, BPSC announced the cancellation of the exam at one center. If the paper had been leaked, then why is the exam being canceled only at one center? It is a kind of normalization," he stated.

Backing the protesting students, Yadav added, "That's why students are protesting for a re-examination. I also support this."

Meanwhile, SP City Sweety Sahrawat defended the use of water cannons on BPSC aspirants protesting in Patna. "We requested the students to vacate the place, but they didn't listen. We told them we were ready to hear their demands. However, they pushed the police, after which we used water cannons," she said.

The students are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13.

(With ANI inputs)