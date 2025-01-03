BPSC Exam Row: Protests Continue To Rock Bihar As Demonstrators Disrupt Traffic Movement

PATNA: Protests intensified on Friday over the demand for cancellation of the recent Bihar PSC exam, as agitators disrupted rail and vehicular movement in Patna, while police stopped a few Left-leaning students' organisations from marching to the CM's residence. A day ahead of fresh tests for a select group of candidates, Independent MP Pappu Yadav led his supporters in blocking rail and road traffic in several areas of Patna as well as other parts of the state, including Araria, Purnea and Muzaffarpur, officials said.

In the morning, protesters gathered at Sachivalaya halt railway station and squatted on the tracks for a brief period, causing a delay in train movement, they said. Yadav's supporters also burnt tyres on roads in Purnea and Patna, the officials said. "The agitators stopped the Buxar-Fatuha passenger train at Sachivalaya halt station around 9 am. The train was stopped for 20 minutes," East Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Sarswati Chandra told PTI.

A case was registered by the Railway Police against Yadav and his supporters for creating disruption in train movements and also taking out an unauthorised procession in Patna. Members of some Left-leaning students' organisations also clashed with police upon being stopped from marching towards the chief minister's residence in the state capital, the officials said.

Several MLAs and leaders of the Congress, CPI-ML (Liberation), CPI(M) and CPI also joined the protest march. They were stopped by Police at Dak Bungalow, Golumber. Left parties will also organise state-wide protests in support of students on January 6. Patna Police registered a case against MLAs of Congress and Left parties on the charges of taking out a procession, creating law and order issue and also disrupting traffic.

MLAs against whom a case was registered include Shakil Ahmad, Gopal Ravidas, Mahboob Alam, Suryakant Paswan, Sandeep Saurav, Satyadev Ram, Ajeet Kushwaha, Amarjeet Kushwaha, Satyendra Yadav and Sriprakash Ranjan, among others, a statement issued by the district administration said. Later, in the evening, Left-leaning students' organisations also took out a candle march in support of the protesting BPSC aspirants in Patna.

Besides, Bihar Youth Congress workers, led by Uday Bhanu Chib, chief of the Indian Youth Congress, took out a 'Mashal Julus' (torch procession) from Sadaqat Ashram (Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee office in Patna) to Rajendra Udyan at Bansh Ghat in the state capital in support of protesting BPSC aspirants.

Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor continued with his fast-unto-death that he began on Thursday to press for the demand for cancellation of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13. Mocking Kishor, Pappu Yadav likened the former political strategist to conman Natwar Lal.

"He is Natwar Lal who sits on fast-unto-death in the evening after having lunch. Please don't talk about him," Yadav told reporters. The Independent MP, along with his supporters, also took out a march from Sachivalaya halt railway station to JP Golumber, where police stopped them from proceeding further.

"We know that the government is not going to listen to us right away. After all, the question papers were leaked in connivance with the high and the mighty. But we must draw inspiration from the recent farmers' agitation and brace for a long fight," Yadav asserted. The administration has termed Kishor's fast-unto-death at Gandhi Maidan "illegal" as it is not the designated site for holding such protests, an official said.

The district police had on Thursday registered an FIR against Kishor and others for the demonstration at the restricted site. A complaint was also filed against Kishor before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (Muzaffarpur) on Friday on the charges of instigating BPSC aspirants and holding a protest at the restricted site on December 30, 2024.

Later in the day, officials of the district administration met Kishor at Gandhi Maidan and urged him to withdraw his dharna or shift it to Gardani Bagh, the dedicated site for protests in the state capital. Kishor, however, refused to accept the officials' request. Later, speaking to reporters, Kishor said, "Officials of the district administration requested me to withdraw the protest... I categorically told them that it was not possible because a large number of people have expressed their trust in me... I told them that I would not withdraw the protest under any circumstances. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should meet the protesting students and listen to their grievances. After that whatever protesting students decide, I will do that."

The Combined Competitive Examination held on December 13 has been in the eye of a storm over allegations of question paper leak, which has been denied by the BPSC, though a fresh test was ordered for 12,000 candidates, who had appeared for the exam at the Bapu Pariksha Parisar centre here. These candidates have been asked to appear on January 4 at 22 newly designated centres across the city. The district administration has made all arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the examination.

"The reexamination will be held in a single shift from noon to 2 pm for the aspirants who had taken the exam at the Bapu Pariksha Parisar centre," a senior official of the district administration said.