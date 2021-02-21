BPSC Recruitment 2021: Registration starts for Bihar Judicial Services Mains Exam on bpsc.bih.nic.in

New Delhi: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has opened the online registration window for its Judicial Services Mains 2021 Exams. Those candidates who had qualified in the BPSC 31st Judicial Services Prelims 2021 Exam will be allowed to take the mains exams. Candidates can visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic to register for the examination.

A total of 2,739 candidates have cleared the preliminary examination and thus have qualified for BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2021.

The last date to register online for the exam is March 18, 2021, while the deadline to submit hard copy of application is March 25, 2021.

Earlier, BPSC had invited applications for 221 vacancies across various categories. The age limit to be eligible for the post ranged between 22 and 35 years, with certain relaxations in accordance with the government norms.

Steps to register online for BPSC Judicial Services Mains 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic

Step 2: Click on “Apply Online” link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on “B.P.S.C. Online Application” link available

Step 4: Enter your Username and Password created during submission of preliminary exam form

Step 5: Enter the required details and make online payment of exam fee.

Step 6: Submit the online application and take a print out of the acknowledgement receipt.

BPSC Judicial Services Mains 2021 Exam Pattern:

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in written test and interview. The exam scheme is as follows:

General Knowledge including current affairs – 150 marks

Elementary General Science – 100 marks

General Hindi – 100 marks

General English – 100 marks

Law of Evidence & Procedure – 150 marks

Constitutional and Administrative Law of lndia – 150 marks

Hindu Law & Muhammadan Law – 150 marks

Law of Transfer of Property, Principles of Equality and Law of Trusts and Specific Relief – 150 marks

Commercial Law – 150 marks

