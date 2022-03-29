BPSC Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 6,421 posts extended, details here

New Delhi: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the last date for the recruitment of eligible individuals for the post of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools under the Education Department, Govt of Bihar. BPSC is looking to fill a total of 6,421 vacant posts through this recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the recruitment drive online at the official website of BPSC- onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in till April 11, 2022.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The last date to apply for the post: April 11, 2022

Last Date to edit the application form: April 18, 2022

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Headmaster: 6421 posts

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Minimum 10 Years of continuous service in the post of Secondary Teacher in State Govemment School under Panchayati Raj institution or Municipal Body institution.

Minimum 12 Years of continuous service in the post of Secondary Teacher in School having permanent affiliation from C.B. S.EA.C. S.E./B.S.E.B.

Minimum 08 Years of continuous service in the post of Senior Secondary Teacher in State Govemment School under Panchayati Raj Institution or Municipal Body Institution.

Minimum l0 Years of continuous service in the post of Senior Secondary Teacher in School having permanent affiliation from C.B.S.M.C.S.E./ B.S.E.B.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/ Other State categories are required to pay Rs 750 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to Female, SC, ST, PH category candidates are required to pay Rs 200 as an application fee.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Direct Link to Apply Online

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here

BPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of BPSC, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

