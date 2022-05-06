New Delhi: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the results of the Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant Main exam on Friday (May 6, 2022).

BPSSC has declared the score cards for SI Main results today on its official website- bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the result merit list at the official website.

Bihar Police SI Main results 2022: Steps to check

Step 1. Visit the official website BPSSC- bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2. On the home page, click on the result link

Step 3. BPSSC SI Main result merit lst will appear on screen

Step 4. Download and check by searching roll number.

Here’s direct link to check BPSSC Bihar Police SI Main result 2022

BPSSC conducted the Bihar Police SI Main exam on April 24, 2022. As per the result notice, total of 14856 candidates have cleared the Main examination.

Candidates need to note that the Bihar Police recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 2,213 vacancies (1,998 Police SI position and 198 Sergeant posts).