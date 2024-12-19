BR Ambedkar’s Grandson Fires Back At Amit Shah: ‘BJP Unable To Execute Old Plans...’

New Delhi: Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Babasaheb Ambedkar, on Wednesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of showcasing the BJP's ‘same old mentality’ through his remarks about the architect of the Indian Constitution. He claimed that the BJP ‘will continue to sulk’ because Dr Ambedkar's legacy prevents them from ‘executing their plans.’

Prakash’s comments came amid an uproar by INDIA bloc MPs in Parliament, demanding an apology from Amit Shah for his ‘insulting’ remarks on BR Ambedkar. They claimed the assertions insulted the Constitution's architect. The Congress also urged Shah to apologise publicly and in Parliament.

"Before the BJP came into existence, its forerunners Jan Sangh and RSS had opposed Babasaheb while the Constitution was being adopted," PTI quoted Prakash Ambedkar, head of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi as saying in Pune. He said the home ministers’ statement brought forward the mentality of BJP to the fore.

"There is nothing new in the statement. They are not able to execute their old plans. Not because of Congress, but because of Babasaheb Ambedkar and they will continue to sulk," Prakash Ambedkar further said.

According to Prakash Ambedkar, Shah's remarks imply that one should revere God over BR Ambedkar. He argued that honouring Ambedkar means upholding freedom of speech.

"Revering God is as good as accepting 'manuwad'," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared a video clip of Amit Shah's Rajya Sabha speech on X.

"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah had said, taking a swipe at the opposition.

He accused MVA leaders of using Jyotiba Phule, Shahu Maharaj, and B R Ambedkar's names for votes but ignoring Parbhani.

"The violence in Parbhani was an attempt to create a Godhra-like situation," he alleged.

The violence was a fallout of a dispute between two Maratha leaders, he claimed and announced the formation of a fact-finding committee to expose perpetrators.

(With PTI inputs)