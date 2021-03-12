हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Brahma Kumaris' Dadi Hriday Mohini - a ‘Rajyogini’ who dedicated her life to alleviate human suffering

Brahma Kumaris' chief administrator ‘Dadi’ Hriday Mohini died on Thursday at a private hospital in Mumbai. She was 93. She was undergoing treatment at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai for the last 15 days, according to a spokesperson of the spiritual organisation.

It may be recalled that after the death of its former chief Dadi Janki a year ago, Dadi Mohini was appointed as the chief administrator of the organisation.

It may be recalled that after the death of its former chief Dadi Janki a year ago, Dadi Mohini was appointed as the chief administrator of the organisation.

Her body will be brought to the headquarters in Abu Road on Friday for the public to pay their respects for the ''Rajyogini'' with the last prayer. The last rites of the spiritual leader will be performed on March 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Brahma Kumaris' chief administrator Dadi Hriday Mohini, and said that “she will be remembered for her numerous efforts to alleviate human suffering and further societal empowerment.”

"Rajyogini Dadi Hriday Mohini Ji will be remembered for her numerous efforts to alleviate human suffering and further societal empowerment. She played a pivotal role in spreading the positive message of the Brahma Kumaris family globally. Anguished by her passing away. Om Shanti,” PM Modi said on Twitter.

 

 

Rajyogini Dadi Hriday Mohini

Rajyogini Dadi Hriday Mohini joined the Yagya (institution) at an age of 8, at its very beginning (1936) through a boarding school for children called 'Om Niwas' founded by Dada Lekhraj (then renamed Brahma baba).

According to the organisation’s official website, the early spiritual life of Rajyogini Dadi Hriday Mohini was full of joy and intoxication of being a child of God.

She received her initial teachings from Shiv baba through Dada Lekhraj (Brahma Baba). Being a child, she had no background knowledge of Vedas. Yet listening to Baba's Murli, she used to experience deep love and spiritual joy.

During the 1940s, she started having visions of the 'Satyug' during meditation. Not even Brahma baba or Mamma would have any visions, but a few little children including Hriday Mohini received visions of the new age. After coming back into consciousness, she would share her experiences with everyone. 

This was very common for Dadi in those days (Karachi, 1939 to 1950)

Throughout her life, Dadiji visited many foreign countries in East and West including Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Philippines, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, U.S.A. Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Holland, Poland, Russia, Africa etc. 

She has delivered lectures, with mastery over subjects connected with Spirituality, Philosophy, Rajyoga, Art of Living, etc. 

