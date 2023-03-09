Brahmapuram Fire: Toxic Smoke Engulfs Kochi, Children Urged To Stay Home - 10 Points

Kochi: Heavy smog has engulfed the commercial capital of Kerala, Kochi, for the past eight days after a fire incident at the Brahmapuram waste plant. The fire that occurred at the Brahmapuram garbage dump and waste plant location on March 2 was controlled by Sunday (March 5) but the Kochi Corporation has been unable to do anything substantial to control the toxic haze and smog. The Kerala High Court has given an ultimatum to the authorities and has asked the government to submit an action plan on Friday.

Here are the ten points on Bhramapuram fire:

1. The fire, which began last week at the waste plant at Brahmapuram, had led to a dip in air quality in the commercial capital of the state.

2. Due to the huge smoke cover over several areas, the data on the Kerala Pollution Control Board website shows PM2.5 and PM10 particulate levels in the air in Kochi which is above the prescribed standards.

3. The beleaguered residents have been asked to wear N-95 masks if they venture out, and schools have asked children in the lower classes to remain home.

4. Ernakulam District Administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges for the next two days as a health precaution.

5. The holidays (from March 9 to March 10) will be applicable for Kochi Municipal Corporation, three municipalities and three panchayats.

6. Apart from Kochi Corporation, a holiday has been declared in Vadavukod-Puthencruz Grama Panchayat, Kizhakkambalam Grama Panchayat, Kunnathunad Grama Panchayat, Thrikkakkara Municipality, Thrippunithura Municipality and Maradu Municipality.

7. The holiday will apply to Anganwadis, Kindergarten and Day Care Centres, government, Aided and Unaided, CBSE and ICSE schools. Public examinations including SSLC and Higher Secondary Examination remain unchanged.

8. Earlier today, Kerala High Court directed Ernakulam District Collector to submit a comprehensive affidavit on Friday over the fire incident.

9. The court was informed that the pollution was unbearable for the students, and they were sent back. The fire occurred on March 2 and it is still not been extinguished completely.

10. Indian Navy`s helicopters with fire and rescue officials are operating at Brahmapuram to douse the fire now.