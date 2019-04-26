Braveheart Navy officer Lieutenant Commander DS Chauhan lays down his life to save INS Vikramaditya and fellow soldiers

The Indian Navy in a series of tweets paid tribute to Lieutenant Commander DS Chauhan who died on Friday while trying to douse a fire on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

The fire broke out on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in the morning when the ship was entering the harbour in Karwar. Lt Cdr DS Chauhan bravely led the firefighting efforts in the affected compartment.

"It is with profound grief and regret that we report the sad and untimely demise of Lieutenant Commander DS Chauhan, a young colleague and a brave brother-in-arms, onboard INS Vikramaditya," the Indian Navy tweeted on behalf of Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba.

"His daring effort prevented the fire spreading & causing major damage to the combat capability of the Carrier," read the next tweet.

Lt Cdr DS Chauhan hailed from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam. His body will be brought to his hometown on Saturday. The officer is survived by his mother and sister.

The Indian Navy has promised to stand by his family and said that Lt Cdr DS Chauhan's sacrifice will no go in vain.

"We salute his courage and sense of duty and will make every effort to ensure that his supreme sacrifice does not go in vain. We shall be with his family forever and at all times," the tweet read.

Lt Cdr DS Chauhan had lost consciousness owing to the smoke and fumes during the firefighting efforts. Though he was immediately evacuated to the Naval Hospital at Karwar for treatment, he could not be revived.

INS Vikramaditya was supposed to take part in the Varuna naval exercise from May 1 with the French Navy which is sending its aircraft carrier FNS Charles de Gaulle for the same.

It is India's only operational aircraft carrier at present.