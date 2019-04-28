close

Lieutenant Commander DS Chauhan

Braveheart Navy officer Lieutenant Commander DS Chauhan's mortal remains reach his home in Madhya Pradesh

The mortal remains were brought to his home in Ratlam on Saturday.

Braveheart Navy officer Lieutenant Commander DS Chauhan&#039;s mortal remains reach his home in Madhya Pradesh

The mortal remains of Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Commander DS Chauhan, who lost his life while trying to douse a fire on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, reached his hometown in Madhya Pradesh, according to news agency ANI on Sunday. 

The mortal remains were brought to his home in Ratlam on Saturday. The officer is survived by his mother and sister.

On Friday morning, the fire broke out when the ship was entering the harbour in Karwar, Karnataka. Lt Cdr DS Chauhan bravely led the firefighting efforts in the affected compartment. 

"It is with profound grief and regrets that we report the sad and untimely demise of Lieutenant Commander DS Chauhan, a young colleague and a brave brother-in-arms, onboard INS Vikramaditya," the Indian Navy had tweeted on behalf of Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba.

"His daring effort prevented the fire spreading & causing major damage to the combat capability of the Carrier," read the next tweet.

The Indian Navy said the sacrifice of Lt Cdr DS Chauhan will not go in vain and has promised to stand by his family. "We salute his courage and sense of duty and will make every effort to ensure that his supreme sacrifice does not go in vain. We shall be with his family forever and at all times," the tweet also read.

INS Vikramaditya was scheduled to take part in the Varuna naval exercise from May 1 with the French Navy which is sending its aircraft carrier FNS Charles de Gaulle for the same. It is India's only operational aircraft carrier at present.

Tags:
Lieutenant Commander DS ChauhanLieutenant Commander DS Chauhan Indian NavyIndian NavyINS Vikramaditya
