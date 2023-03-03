'Brazen Attempt to Denigrate India': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Tears Into Rahul Gandhi's Cambridge Speech

Rahul Gandhi's Cambridge University Speech: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi accusing him of denigrating India and insulting Pulwama martyrs. In a long Twitter thread, Sarma criticised statements made by Rahul Gandhi during his speech at Cambridge University. Sarma said that first foreign agents targeted India and now the country's own leader targeted India on foreign land. He said that Rahul Gandhi’s speech at Cambridge was nothing but a brazen attempt to denigrate India on foreign soil in the guise of targeting PM Narendra Modi.

"Rahul says Indian democracy is under threat because he can't freely express himself. FACT: He travelled 4,000 km in his yatra incident-free under the protection provided by Modi Govt. Do we need to remind him how yatras led by BJP leaders were sabotaged when Cong was in power?...Rahul says Pegasus was found on his phone and an “officer” warned him regarding it. FACT: He refused to submit his phone for investigation when Supreme Court asked for it. Following extensive investigation, SC concluded that there was no evidence of Pegasus," said Sarma.

Rahul says in Kashmir militants saw him, but he knew they wouldn’t target him.



Rahul says in Kashmir militants saw him, but he knew they wouldn't target him.

Why was this not reported to security agencies? Was there some understanding Cong had with these militants to protect Rahul?

Slamming Rahul Gandhi over his statement that India’s minorities are unsafe and treated like second-class citizens, Sarma said that since May 2014, communal violence in India has been the lowest ever and prosperity of minority families the highest ever. He said that many minority leaders have reposed their faith in Modi Government.

"Rahul praises China as an aspiring superpower, cites Belt and Road initiative (BRI) as an example. FACT: BRI is solely responsible for the debt crisis facing several countries today. Uncle Pitroda should have told him this....Rahul even admits he is fascinated by China and Communist party members have shaped his thoughts. Such rich praise for the Chinese is understandable. Gandhi family is trying to pay off its debts for the donations they took from them!" said the Assam CM.

He further said, "Rahul says in Kashmir militants saw him, but he knew they wouldn’t target him. Why was this not reported to security agencies? Was there some understanding Cong had with these militants to protect Rahul?...Rahul described the Pulwama attack as a “car bomb that killed 40 soldiers”. How dare he insult our jawans? It wasn’t a bomb sir, but a terror attack. No surprises that he refused to name Pakistan behind Pulwama attack. Is this part of the understanding Cong had with militants?"

Rahul Gandhi delivered the lecture 'Learning to Listen in the 21st Century' at the Cambridge Judge Business School on Tuesday evening as a Visiting Fellow.