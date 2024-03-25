BREAKING: 13 Injured As Fire Breaks Out At Ujjain Mahakal Temple Amidst Holi Celebrations

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, 13 people were injured in a fire that broke out in the ‘garbhagriha’ (sanctum sanctorum) of the revered Mahakal Temple in Ujjain during the bhasma aarti today, news agency ANI reported. The incident occurred amidst the ongoing Holi celebrations, adding a somber note to the otherwise festive occasion. The fire reportedly broke out during the bhasma aarti, a significant ritual performed at the Mahakal Temple. Several priests have been injured due to the fire breakout too.

The injured devotees were immediately rushed to the District Hospital for treatment. The medical staff at the hospital are working tirelessly to ensure the best possible care for the victims. The current condition of the injured is yet to be disclosed.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh | 13 people injured in a fire that broke out in the 'garbhagriha' of Mahakal Temple during bhasma aarti today. Holi celebrations were underway here when the incident occurred. The injured have been admitted to District Hospital.



(Earlier visuals… pic.twitter.com/cIUSlRirwo — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. More details about the incident are awaited as authorities are looking into the matter.