7 killed as fire breaks out in shanties in northeast Delhi, say officials

New Delhi: At least seven people were killed in a fire that broke out in shanties in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area in the early hours of Saturday (March 12, 2022), officials said.

Delhi Fire Service department informed that the information regarding the blaze near pillar number 12 of Gokulpuri village was received at 1.03 am and thirteen fire-tenders were rushed to the site. immediately.

At 1 am there was a fire incident in Gokulpuri PS area. Immediately teams reached the spot with all rescue equipment. We also contacted the Fire Dept that responded very well.We could douse the fire by around 4 am. 30 shanties burned & 7 lives are lost: Addl DCP, North East Delhi pic.twitter.com/UT8XzgaNMR — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

The officials recovered seven bodies from the site of the incident. The department officials further informed that around 60 shanties were affected and 30 of those gutted in the fire.

"We recovered 7 charred bodies which are unrecognisable, it seemed that these people were sleeping & couldn't escape as the fire spread extremely fast. 60 huts were also completely burnt. We are yet to know the reasons behind the fire," said Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Director.

#UPDATE | Delhi: A forensics team conducts tests at the spot in Gokulpuri area where a fire broke out in shanties last night, claiming seven lives. pic.twitter.com/nMzZd5cK7e — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Devesh Kumar Mahla said information about the blaze was received around 1 am, following which police and fire officials reached the spot. The blaze was finally brought under control around 4 am.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the incident. "Heard the sad news early in the morning. I will go to the spot and meet the affected people personally," he said in a tweet.

More details are awaited.

Live TV