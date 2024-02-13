trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2720821
BREAKING: A Day After Quitting Congress, Ashok Chavan To Join BJP Today

Ashok Chavan served as the Maharashtra Chief Minister from December 2008 to November 2010. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
New Delhi: Ashok Chavan, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and a Congress leader who resigned on Monday, is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. Chavan announced his decision to join the BJP, stating that he will kick off his new political journey by formally joining the party at its office today.

"Today it's a new beginning of my political career. I am formally joining the BJP in their office today...I am hopeful that we will work for the constructive development of Maharashtra," said Chavan. "Today around 12-12:30, I am going to start a new journey of my political career, I am going to join BJP..."he added.

Hailing from a political dynasty, Chavan had been a stalwart within the Maharashtra Congress, having served as the Chief Minister from December 2008 to November 2010. His departure leaves a notable void in the party's leadership, given his influence and longstanding presence in state politics.

