BREAKING: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Arrested In Delhi Liquor Scam After ED Raid

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh was arrested after Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted a surprise raid at his Delhi residence. This arrest is part of an ongoing money laundering investigation linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy case. Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha MP and prominent AAP figure, joins the growing list of party members who have come under the scrutiny of central agencies in relation to the liquor policy case.

Earlier this year, in February, Manish Sisodia, former deputy chief minister in the AAP government, faced arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the same case. The liquor policy case initially stemmed from the Delhi government's liquor policy of 2021, which was subsequently revoked. This policy change sparked legal and investigative actions.