trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670898
NewsIndia
SANJAY SINGH

BREAKING: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Arrested In Delhi Liquor Scam After ED Raid

The ED had been conducting searches at Sanjay Singh's residence since morning.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 05:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Arrested In Delhi Liquor Scam After ED Raid

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh was arrested after Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted a surprise raid at his Delhi residence. This arrest is part of an ongoing money laundering investigation linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy case. Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha MP and prominent AAP figure, joins the growing list of party members who have come under the scrutiny of central agencies in relation to the liquor policy case.

Earlier this year, in February, Manish Sisodia, former deputy chief minister in the AAP government, faced arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the same case. The liquor policy case initially stemmed from the Delhi government's liquor policy of 2021, which was subsequently revoked. This policy change sparked legal and investigative actions.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train