BREAKING: After Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi To Embark On 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' From January 14 Next Year

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to undertake the Bharat Nyay Yatra from January 14 to March 20, covering a distance of 6200 kilometers from Manipur to Mumbai. The journey will traverse Manipur, Nagaland, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, culminating in Maharashtra. This yatra aims to touch 85 districts across 14 states, incorporating both bus and intermittent pedestrian components.

Jairam Ramesh, spokesperson for the Congress party, announced the commencement of the Bharat Nyay Yatra starting on January 14. The yatra spans 14 states and covers a distance of 6200 kilometers. While predominantly a bus journey, there will also be intermittent sections involving a march on foot. The journey will kick off with a symbolic flag hoisting in Manipur. Ramesh emphasized that the yatra is dedicated to economic and social justice.

Congress general secretary, K C Venugopal also confirmed that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra follows the Bharat Jodo Yatra and will take place from January 14 to March 20, spanning from Manipur to Mumbai. This yatra is dedicated to the cause of justice.

