Ahead Of Rajasthan Polls, CM Ashok Gehlot Hikes Honorarium Of Anganwadi Workers

Ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections, the Congress government in the state has increased the honorarium of Anganwadi workers by 15 per cent. Announcing this on Twitter, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the state government has decided to increase the state share of honorarium by 15 per cent. This will benefit lakhs of Anganwadi workers.

'In the state, the Integrated Child Development Services Department (ICDS) has approved the proposal to increase the state share of honorarium given to the honorarium workers working in Anganwadi centres and child care homes by 15 per cent," said Gehlot.

CM Gehlot further said that Anganwadi workers, mini Anganwadi workers, helpers and crèche workers will benefit from the decision. "The honorarium of workers working at Anganwadi centres of ICDS department – Anganwadi workers, mini Anganwadi workers, helpers and crèche workers has been increased by 15 per cent. At present, the honorarium to these personnel is being paid by the Central and State Governments in the ratio of 60:40. This increase will be 15 per cent of the total honorarium being given by the state government to these personnel," added Gehlot.

प्रदेश में समेकित बाल विकास सेवाएं विभाग (ICDS) के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों एवं शिशुपालना गृह पर कार्यरत मानदेय कर्मियों को दिए जाने वाले मानदेय के राज्यांश में 15 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि करने के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी प्रदान की है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 29, 2023

The chief minister informed that the hike in honorarium will put a financial burden of Rs 70 crore on the state government every year. "It is noteworthy that in the budget year 2023-24, an announcement was made for the increase in honorarium," said Gehlot.

According to reports, Rajasthan Anganwadi workers get Rs 7,800 honorarium per month while mini Anganwadi workers get Rs 5,975 per month, helpers or sahayikas get Rs 4,450 per month while sathini or partner is given Rs 3,850 per month. Asha Sahyogini or Asha workers get Rs 2970 per month while creche workers get Rs 3,000 per month.