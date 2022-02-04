AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi provided with Z category security with immediate effect, say sources

NEW DELHI: The Centre has decided to provide 'Z' category security to Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, a day after his car was attacked in Meerut district of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

According to news agency ANI, which cited highly reliable sources, the Government of India has reviewed the security of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and provided him with Z category security by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with immediate effect.

As per reliable sources, the Government of India has reviewed the security of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and provided him with Z category security of CRPF with immediate effect. (file photo) pic.twitter.com/J0fmwSn0HR — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

AIMIM chief Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh`s Meerut for campaigning on Thursday when his car was attacked by some unidentified persons. The AIMIM leader later said that he will raise the issue of a security breach and attack on his convoy in Parliament on Friday.

Owaisi alleged that some unidentified persons fired at his car while returning to Delhi from Hapur district in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The AIMIM chief also informed through a tweet that he was safe. Owaisi's car was near the Chhijarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad section of National Highway 24 when the incident took place around 6 pm.

According to sources, Owaisi will meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to discuss the issue. AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel, while speaking on the motion of thanks to the President`s address in Lok Sabha, had raised the issue of firing on Owaisi`s car. Jaleel said that there should be no biases in dealing with issues and action should be taken against the culprits.

Meanwhile, two men have been arrested allegedly for firing at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi`s convoy when he was leaving Meerut`s Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning.

"Two persons have been arrested for firing on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi`s convoy while he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. The investigation is underway," Superintendent of Police Hapur, Deepak Bhuker said. Bhuker informed that the accused were hurt by Owaisi`s "anti-Hindu" statements. Akbaruddin Owaisi, brother of Asaduddin, also reached Delhi late Thursday night.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh`s Meerut for campaigning on Thursday when the incident took place. The Uttar Pradesh assembly election for the 403 assembly seats would be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Live TV