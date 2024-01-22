BREAKING: Amid Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha, Big Setback To Nitish Kumar, JDU Spokesperson Sunil Kumar Singh Quits

NEW DELHI: In an unexpected turn of events, chaos erupted in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United just minutes before the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday. According to sources, JDU spokesperson, Dr. Sunil Kumar Singh, bid farewell to the party, invoking the name of Lord Ram. JDU's state spokesperson and renowned ophthalmologist, Dr Sunil Kumar Singh, resigned from both primary membership and the position of spokesperson in the party, sending shockwaves across the political landscape.

Resignation Sent To JDU State President

Dr Sunil submitted his resignation to the state president of the party. The political landscape in JDU is now witnessing a seismic shift, with Dr Sunil's departure raising questions about the internal dynamics of the party, especially on the eve of the much-anticipated inauguration of the Ram Temple.